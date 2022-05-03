Which paw was it?: PM Modi quotes Nehru’s ‘15 paise in one rupee’ remark to attack Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took an apparent dig at the Congress saying that no PM will have to lament that he sends one rupee, but only 15 paise reaches the intended beneficiary. “Woh kaunsa panja tha jo 85 paise ghis leta tha (which palm was it that used to take away 85 paise),” he quipped, without naming former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Rajiv Gandhi, the youngest prime minister of India, had during a visit in 1985 to drought-affected Kalahandi district in Odisha, had said of every rupee spent by the government, only 15 paise reached the intended beneficiary.

He said in the last eight years, his government has transferred more than Rs 22 lakh crore to beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Berlin, PM Modi said that a new resurgent India had made up its mind to move forward with determination and urged the Indian community to help the country take big strides globally.

He said the young and aspirational India understood the need for political stability to achieve faster development and had ended three decades of instability by mere touch of a button.

“This time of the 21st century is very important for India. Today’s India has made up its mind, it is moving ahead with determination. When the country makes a resolve, then that country walks on new paths and shows it by achieving desired goals,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s hour-long address to the Indian community was peppered with slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’ and ‘2024, Modi Once More’ by the ecstatic crowd gathered at the Theater Am Postdamer Platz here.