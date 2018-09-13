Where were they in the past 5 years? Sachin Pilot on Amit Shah’s Jaipur visit, Vasundhara Raje’s ‘gaurav yatra’

Addressing a ‘sankalp’ rally in Parbatsar town of Nagaur district, Pilot alleged that people were suffering and farmers’ funeral processions were being taken out, but the chief minister was busy with her yatra. (PTI)

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot hit out at Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday, saying her government had failed to fulfil the promises made to the public. He said in the election year, Raje was taking out a “gaurav” yatra and BJP chief Amit Shah was visiting the state. But where were they for nearly five years? Pilot wondered. Addressing a ‘sankalp’ rally in Parbatsar town of Nagaur district, Pilot alleged that people were suffering and farmers’ funeral processions were being taken out, but the chief minister was busy with her yatra. “They should go and meet the families of the farmers who have committed suicide in the state then they will get to know the ground reality.”

He suggested that the chief minster should abort the yatra and redress people’s grievances. “She never gave a priority to the public and never met them. People are anguished with the anti-people policies of the BJP government.”

“BJP came to power by promising that inflation will be controlled, but the fuel prices have overburdened the common man during the BJP rule, which has also worked to divide people in name of casteism and religion,” Pilot said. Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders also addressed the rally.