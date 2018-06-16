Where were these CMs when Delhi chief secy was assaulted? asks BJP

Criticising the decision of four non-NDA chief ministers to extend support to their Delhi counterpart who has been protesting at the LG office here, the BJP today questioned why they did not object to the assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel said the four leaders “are in the national capital to attend the NITI Aayog meeting and not to do politics. It doesn’t suit them”.

“Where were they when Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash was assaulted at Kejriwal’s residence in his presence? And what will happen if the chief secretaries of their states also come out in support of Prakash,” Goel said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan went to Kejriwal’s residence after the LG “denied” them permission to meet the AAP leader.

Kejriwal has been protesting at the Raj Niwas, demanding that the “strike” by bureaucrats in the city be called off.

The bureaucrats in Delhi are not meeting Delhi ministers as part of their protest against an alleged assault on Prakash in February. They are demanding an apology from Kejriwal for the incident.

Banerjee, Naidu, Vijayan and Kumaraswamy are in Delhi to attend a meeting of Niti Ayog tomorrow.