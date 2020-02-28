Where was Amit Shah when Delhi was burning? Shiv Sena questions Home minister’s absence during crisis situation

Shiv Sena slams HM Amit Shah over violence in Delhi that claimed 38 lives.

The Shiv Sena has come down heavily on Home Minister Amit Shah over violence in Delhi that claimed 38 lives. The former BJP ally in its mouthpiece Saamna slammed Shah saying he was seen nowhere when the national capital was burning. The Delhi Police reports directly to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“When Delhi was burning and when people were showcasing their anger, where was Home Minister Amit Shah? What was he doing? These questions are being raised,” the Shiv Sena asked.

Questioning Shah’s absence, the party said, “If at this time, the Congress party or any other party had been in power at the Centre and the BJP in opposition, the party would have demanded the Home minister’s resignation and taken out morchas to press their demand.”

The party also questioned the decision to send NSA Ajit Doval in violence-hit areas and not Shah. Doval was given the mandate by PM Narendra Modi to bring the situation under control in Delhi. Doval on Tuesday night and Wednesday visited the riot-hit areas and met locals.

“When will people get to see the Home minister? Amit Shah was seen during Delhi Assembly elections, doing a door-to-door campaign to seek the support of the public,” it said.

“But now it is surprising that he was not seen when 38 people have lost their lives and large-scale destruction was caused public and private property, the party,” it added.

On the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice S Muralidhar, the Shiv Sena said that he was punished because he pulled up BJP leaders over their hate speeches.

“Even the courts are being punished to speak the truth. What is wrong in what justice Murlidhar said?” the party said.

Justice Muralidhar was hearing the Delhi violence case. He was transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday evening, the day he expressed displeasure over Delhi Police’s failure to check hate speeches by three BJP leaders. However, the government has claimed that the transfer decision was taken by the collegium way back on February 12.