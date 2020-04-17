‘Where there is will, there is way’: Rahul Gandhi praises Congress-ruled states’ fight against COVID-19

By: |
Published: April 17, 2020 5:18:40 PM

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been lauding Congress-ruled states for their efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. File Photo

Rahul Gandhi on Friday praised Congress-ruled states’ determination to fight the coronavirus pandemic and cited a new 200-bed hospital built within 20 days in Chhattisgarh, saying “where there is a will, there is a way”.

“Congress-ruled states: Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry are putting up a strong fight against Covid19. New, special hospitals are being readied, like in Chhattisgarh this 200-bedded hospital especially for Coronavirus treatment has been readied in merely 20 days. Where there is a will, there is a way,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Related News

The former Congress chief has been lauding Congress-ruled states for their efforts in fighting the pandemic and has urged the central government to empower them more, as the real fight was at the ground level done by states.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Where there is will there is way’ Rahul Gandhi praises Congress-ruled states’ fight against COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Yogi Adityanath sets new milestone! Record 1.5 lakh MT free rice distributed in a single day in UP, 72 lakh families covered
2Uttar Pradesh: Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin responsible for 58-60% of total coronavirus cases in state, says govt
3COVID-19: Nalanda under scanner after Nizamuddin-like congregation, over 350 of 600 attendees yet to be traced