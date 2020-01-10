‘Where is the proof?’ Aishe Ghosh alleges bias after Delhi Police names her as suspect in JNU violence

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said that she was named as a suspect to change the narrative.

JNU violence: Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh on Friday denied her involvement in the January 5 violence at the varsity campus and said that merely being named by the Delhi Police as a suspect did not make her one. At a press conference called on Friday evening, the Delhi Police revealed the names of nine suspects identified in three cases of violence on JNU campus. Aishe Ghosh has been named among them.

Addressing the media soon after Delhi Police named her as a suspect, Ghosh said that her name was being dragged into the entire controversy to change the narrative.

“By naming me as a suspect you are trying the change the narrative, this is wrong. We have condemned all forms of violence. Not a single video has been released showing me in a mask and roaming in the varsity holding a rod. Alleging that I am a suspect doesn’t mean I am suspect, you should have the proof,” she said.

“Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked,” Ghosh added.

The JNUSU president went on to accuse Delhi Police of being biased in their investigation and alleged that her complaint was not filed as an FIR by the police.

“I have full faith in the law and order of this country that investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police bias? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault,” she said.

Ghosh also reiterated the demand for JNU VC’s removal as he is not able to run the university. “We need a VC that can help in a fresh beginning and can help in bringing normalcy at the campus,” she said.

Of the nine suspects named by the Delhi Police today, seven are from Left-linked students’ bodies, while two are members of the ABVP. DCP-Crime Joy Tirkey said that no suspect has been detained till now, but the Delhi Police will soon be serving notices to the suspects and begin a detailed probe. “This is just the beginning of the probe,” he said, adding that more information will be revealed as the investigation proceeds.

Violence in JNU broke out on Sunday evening after a group of maked people beat teachers and students with sticks. Both JNUSU and ABVP are accusing each other of instigating violence.