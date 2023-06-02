‘Where is Islam safe other than India?’ asks Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that it is only in India that “Islam is safe”, reported The Indian Express.

Speaking at an RSS training camp held in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, Bhagwat asked, “Where is Islam safe other than India?”

“There are no outsiders now. The outsiders have gone. Everyone is an insider. Yet, there are some who are under the influence (of outsiders). We have to understand this…they are all our people. And if there is some lacuna in their thinking, it is our responsibility to initiate reforms,” Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said that the Mughals invaded the entire world from Spain to Mongolia, but, he adds, “Over the years local forces resisted and defeated the invaders. As a result, Islam was restricted.”

He also said that what is required in India is to show “unity and collective strength” in fighting enemies across borders” rather than fighting on caste, creed and religious lines.

“It is still not happening,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat also said that caste discrimination is still prevalent in India. “We have to accept that injustice (on account of the caste system) has taken place in our country,” he said.