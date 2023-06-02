scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

‘Where is Islam safe other than India?’ asks Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS chief said that the Mughals invaded the entire world from Spain to Mongolia, but, he adds, “Over the years local forces resisted and defeated the invaders. As a result, Islam was restricted.”

Written by India News Desk
mohan bhagwat, rss, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Organiser and Panchajanya, shri ram, hindu society
Mohan Bhagwat (File Image)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that it is only in India that “Islam is safe”, reported The Indian Express.

Speaking at an RSS training camp held in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, Bhagwat asked, “Where is Islam safe other than India?”

“There are no outsiders now. The outsiders have gone. Everyone is an insider. Yet, there are some who are under the influence (of outsiders). We have to understand this…they are all our people. And if there is some lacuna in their thinking, it is our responsibility to initiate reforms,” Bhagwat said.

Also Read
Also Read

The RSS chief said that the Mughals invaded the entire world from Spain to Mongolia, but, he adds, “Over the years local forces resisted and defeated the invaders. As a result, Islam was restricted.”

He also said that what is required in India is to show “unity and collective strength” in fighting enemies across borders” rather than fighting on caste, creed and religious lines.

“It is still not happening,” Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat also said that caste discrimination is still prevalent in India. “We have to accept that injustice (on account of the caste system) has taken place in our country,” he said.

More Stories on
Mohan Bhagwat

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-06-2023 at 15:51 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market