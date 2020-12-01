  • MORE MARKET STATS

Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee

By: |
December 1, 2020 5:35 PM

Charging the Centre with targeting West Bengal as elections are approaching, the Trinamool Congress supremo claimed that law and order situation is better in the state than many other states of the country.

"The Centre is using agencies to bulldoze and threaten us. We are not afraid of them. They (BJP) are not a political party but garbage of lies," she said."The Centre is using agencies to bulldoze and threaten us. We are not afraid of them. They (BJP) are not a political party but garbage of lies," she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Centre of using central agencies to bulldoze the countrys federal structure and sought to know where is the money of Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund. Banerjee said that her government would not work as per whims and fancies of the BJP-led regime at the Centre. Where has all the money of the PM Cares Fund gone? Does anyone know about the future of these funds? Where are the lakhs of crores of money gone? Why was no audit done? The Centre is lecturing us. What have they given us to combat the COVID pandemic,” she told a press conference after a cabinet meeting.

Charging the Centre with targeting West Bengal as elections are approaching, the Trinamool Congress supremo claimed that law and order situation is better in the state than many other states of the country.

Related News

“The Centre is using agencies to bulldoze and threaten us. We are not afraid of them. They (BJP) are not a political party but garbage of lies,” she said. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May next year. About the on-going farmer’s protest in north India, she claimed that no other political party supported the BJP on the issue of farm laws but the saffron party is adamant on bulldozing it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone asks Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1“Ill-informed” and “unwarranted”: India on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s comments on farmers’ protest
2Rumblings in NDA: BJP’s Haryana ally backs farmers’ demand ahead of crucial meet
3Our internal issue not for your politics: Shiv Sena MP to Justin Trudeau