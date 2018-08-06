“Where are the jobs?” Rahul Gandhi mocks Nitin Gadkari, says entire nation wants to know

Latching on to Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s “no jobs” remark over the Maratha quota demand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government. Mocking the Transport minister over his comments, Gandhi tweeted saying, “Excellent question Gadkari Ji. Every Indian is asking the same question.” It all started with Gadkari saying that reservation will not guarantee employment as jobs are shrinking. “Let’s us assume the reservation is given. But there are no jobs. Because in banks, the jobs have shrunk because of IT. The government recruitment is frozen. Where are the jobs?” He was speaking in the context of the ongoing Maratha quota protests.

Pointing that “the problem with the quota is that backwardness is becoming a political interest”, he said, “Everyone says I am backward. In Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Brahmins are strong. They dominate politics. (And) They say they are backward.”

“So one school of thought is that a poor is a poor, he has no caste, creed or language. Whatever may be the religion — the Muslim, the Hindu or the Maratha (a caste), in all communities there is one section which has no clothes to wear, no food to eat. One school of thought also is (that) we must also consider the poorest of the poor section in every community,” Gadkari said.

Maintaining that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was trying to resolve the Maratha quota demand by holding talks, Gadkari urged people to maintain peace. Gadkari has asserted that the industrialisation and the good prices for rural produce would ease the economic distress that the Maratha community is suffering from.

This is not the first time that Gandhi has used the job creation challenge to criticise the central government. Earlier this year, Gandhi had said the government would be able to instill faith among the young only by competing with China in creating jobs, and asserted the issue would be the central theme for India in the coming years.

China would be India’s competitor in the sector for the next 30 years, Gandhi had said. “The only way for the government to instill faith in it among youngsters is to create jobs by competing with China, which will be India’s competitor for the next 30 years,” he said, adding that the issue of job creation would be the central theme in the future.