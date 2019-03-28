Where are graves of 300 killed in Balakot? Rajasthan minister questions air strikes, asks who went to count bodies

By: | Updated: March 28, 2019 4:11 PM

Pakistan on Thursday said it examined the 22 "pin locations" shared by India but found no terror camps there and also claimed that it could not establish any links between the 54 people detained by authorities.

The senior Congress leader questioned the BJP on who saw that there were 300 people at the site of the strike and if anybody went there to count the numbers. (ANI)

Joining the line of politicians seeking proof of the Balakot air strikes conducted by the Indian Air Force at terror camps, Rajasthan minister and Congress leader LC Kataria on Thursday questioned the claims of 300 casualties that were reported to have occurred during the strikes inside Pakistani territory.

The senior Congress leader questioned the BJP on who saw that there were 300 people at the site of the strike and if anybody went there to count the numbers. He added that when soldiers were martyred in Pulwama, whole of India was anguished and if there were 300 people killed in Pakistan, there would be some video. He further asked about their parents and where they were buried.

“Pakistan mein 300 admi kisne dekhe? Kon gin’ne gaya tha? Batayen BJP ke log. Jab Pulwama mein log shaheed hue pure desh mein hahakar macha, yadi wahan 300 log mare to kuch video to batao? Un ke bhi maa-baap honge, batao to sahi kahan dafanaye gaye?,” news agency ANI quoted Kataria as saying.

The statement comes at a time when the strikes have become a topic of debate between the ruling BJP and the opposition parties.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the suicide bomber of Jaish e Mohammad (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on February 14. India launched a counter-terror operation against the JeM training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26.

Amidst intense international pressure on Islamabad after the Pulwama terror attack, authorities announced the preventive detention of over 120 members of banned militant outfits in the country.

India handed over the dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi on February 27 with specific details of JeM’s complicity in the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.

