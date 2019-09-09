Where are 40 lakh immigrants? Digvijaya Singh questions Amit Shah on Assam NRC data

Digvijaya Singh said that it is BJP’s old habit to create confusion across the country by doing politics on the basis of religion.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has questioned BJP president Amit Shah’s claim that there were 40 lakh illegal immigrants living in Assam, saying the claim was belied by the National Register of Citizens (NRC) data released on August 31. He said this while referring to Shah’s earlier claims that 40 lakh illegal migrants were staying in Assam and accused him of misleading the country on the issue.

“Shah used to say there are 40 lakh immigrants (in Assam). Now, where are these immigrants?” the Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP asked. He also said that questions should be asked of Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP’s general secretary, who also claimed that 40 lakh people are staying in Assam illegally.

“Where are these 40 lakh immigrants? It is their (BJP’s) old habit of creating confusion across the country by doing politics on the basis of religion,” Singh said.

The final NRC for Assam was published on August 31. According to final data, a total of 3,30,27,661 people had applied to be included in the NRC. Of them, 3,11,21,004 were included in the updated final list and 19,06,657 excluded.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that no illegal migrant will be allowed to stay in the country and that the NRC exercise in Assam was completed in a fair and time-bound manner.

“Various people have raised all kinds of questions on the NRC. I want to clearly say that not a single illegal migrant will be allowed to stay in the country by the Government of India. That is our commitment,” Shah, also the chairman of the North Eastern Council (NEC), said while addressing the chief ministers of eight north eastern states on Sunday at the 68th plenary session of the NEC in Guwahati.