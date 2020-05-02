When will lockdown finally end: PM Narendra Modi must address and clarify, says Congress

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said PM must address and enlighten 130-crore Indians on way ahead. (File photo)

The Congress party today demanded the prime minister to clarify to people on when the lockdown will finally end. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said PM must address and enlighten 130-crore Indians on way ahead and when the lockdown will finally end.

“We urge PM to lay exit plan from lockdown, spell out goalpost to deal with coronavirus, economy,” he said.

Surjewala further said migrant labour issue has not been handled in humane, compassionate manner.

“We urge upon PM to ferry migrant labourers to their home for free in sanitised trains, with food,” he said.