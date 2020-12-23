  • MORE MARKET STATS

When will India’s turn come: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi on COVID-19 vaccinations

December 23, 2020 12:37 PM

In a Twitter post, the former Congress president also shared a 'Covid vaccinations' chart showing China ahead followed by the United States, United Kingdom and Russia.

He tweeted that 23 lakh people have already received COVID-19 vaccinations and added, "China, US, UK, Russia have started...India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji?"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said 23 lakh people in the world had already received the COVID-19 vaccine and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when India’s turn would come.

In a Twitter post, the former Congress president also shared a ‘Covid vaccinations’ chart showing China ahead followed by the United States, United Kingdom and Russia. He tweeted that 23 lakh people have already received COVID-19 vaccinations and added, “China, US, UK, Russia have started…India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji?”

India is yet to approve a vaccine for COVID-19. Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India have applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for a licence for emergency use authorisation of their vaccines in India.

