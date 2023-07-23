When state govt unable to control situation, why is PM silent, asks Irom Sharmila

Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila on Sunday described the women assault incident as “inhuman” and “very disturbing” and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately intervene to address the situation in her home state.

The 51-year-old award-winning activist, in an interview to news agency PTI, from Bengaluru, further that the BJP-led state government in Manipur has completely “failed”.

The video of the incident, which showed two women being paraked naked in Kangpokpi district reportedly on May 4, triggered widespread condemnation and public outrage. The video went viral on social media on July 19, bringing the focus on the north-eastern state, which has been rocked by ethnic violence since May 3, which has so far claimed over 160 lives.

“It’s inhuman and quite a disturbing incident. I could not hold my tears seeing the video I have received. I am deeply pained and shocked,” Sharmila said.

Sharmila, who is also known as the “Iron Lady” of Manipur, further questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the issue.

“It’s clear that the state government in Manipur has failed totally. And when a state cannot control the situation, why is the Prime Minister silent? He should protect the people of Manipur. If he is concerned about the suffering of the people of Manipur, he must intervene… Like the people of Gujarat, the Manipuris also require his leadership,” she said.

In his first remarks since violence broke out in Manipur, ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, PM Modi on July 20 said that the incident is “shameful for any civilised society”.

She further demanded that Chief Minister N Biren Singh should admit his failure and apologise to the people. “The CM must talk to all 60 MLAs putting aside the differences. He must talk to them one-to-one and consider their opinions and decide how to stop the feeling of hatred between the two communities (Meitei and Kuki). That is the need of the hour,” she said.

Sharmila, who had been on hunger strike for 16 years demanding repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), also said that internet ban in the state has not been of any help in controlling the violence. “On the contrary, had the internet been working, the women (strip parade victims) could have got justice and the culprits were behind bars,” she said.

Further, she demanded that the culprits should be awarded life imprisonment with rigorous labour and without parole.