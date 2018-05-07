When Shashi Tharoor was fooled by a fake news

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (IE)

At a time when fake news is hitting the headlines regularly, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor found himself fooled by one such report about a development that never took place. Tharoor often makes news for his rich vocabulary. But this time he fell for a news that was actually ‘fake.’ On Saturday, the Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP took to Twitter to share a media report that claimed former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has been appointed as the governor of the Bank of England.

Tharoor shared the report with a caption: “Remarkable: India’s Raghuram Rajan has been appointed Governor of the Bank of England! https://www.siasat.com/news/unrecognized-own-country-dr-raghuram-rajan-appointed-governor-bank-england-1351207/ … With an Indian (NasserHusain) having captained the England cricket team already, all that’s left to complete a reverse colonization is for an Indian to be Prime Minister.”

The Congress leader later realised what he had fallen for and made a clarification, saying he was “taken by the fake news” this time.

Meanwhile, Rajan has said the news about him getting appointed as Bank of England governor was fake. Alt News reported Rajan as saying he was “happy” with his job and “have not searched for, nor got, any other.”

Check out the reaction of some of the people on Twitter here:

There is a difference between considered for appointment and actually appointing!Disturbed to see how people like you fall pray to fake news and re tweet without checking the facts,I am sure you can find better sources of information than Siasat — mohamedalthaf (@mohamedalthaf) May 5, 2018

Raghuram Rajan appointed as The Governor of Bank of England…. when your economy is in a downward spiral everyone knows who to call, then when he pull-up the economy, sack him off. Hope they don’t do what GOI did to him. — ajay kumar (@Aj_boop) May 5, 2018

Raghuram Rajan appointed as Governor of Bank of England .

Another jewel ( this time gifted not stolen ) in the Crown ! #raghuramrajan — Joey (@DrJoyeeta) May 5, 2018

