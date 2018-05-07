When Shashi Tharoor was fooled by a fake news

​​​
At a time when fake news is hitting the headlines regularly, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor found himself fooled by one such report about a development that never took place.

At a time when fake news is hitting the headlines regularly, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor found himself fooled by one such report about a development that never took place. Tharoor often makes news for his rich vocabulary. But this time he fell for a news that was actually ‘fake.’ On Saturday, the Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP took to Twitter to share a media report that claimed former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has been appointed as the governor of the Bank of England.

Tharoor shared the report with a caption: “Remarkable: India’s Raghuram Rajan has been appointed Governor of the Bank of England! https://www.siasat.com/news/unrecognized-own-country-dr-raghuram-rajan-appointed-governor-bank-england-1351207/ … With an Indian (NasserHusain) having captained the England cricket team already, all that’s left to complete a reverse colonization is for an Indian to be Prime Minister.”

The Congress leader later realised what he had fallen for and made a clarification, saying he was “taken by the fake news” this time.

Meanwhile, Rajan has said the news about him getting appointed as Bank of England governor was fake. Alt News reported Rajan as saying he was “happy” with his job and “have not searched for, nor got, any other.”

