When Rahul Gandhi met Narendra Modi: Congress president recounts sole visit to PMO

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has visited the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) only once. But what did he do when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi? The experience was recounted from none other than Congress president Rahul Gandhi himself at a rally in Datia in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress president on Sunday said that when he went to the PMO, he asked the Prime Minister to waive off the loans of farmers. “I went to the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) only once. Because he (Modi) wants to talk about farmers. I told the Prime Minister, farmers are requesting him to waive off their farm loan…he didn’t utter a word.”

He also said that the prime minister was only interested in helping rich businessmen not farmers.

Gandhi said this while addressing a rally in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. Continuing his attack, the Congress chief further said that the Prime Minister has no room in his heart for oppressed and women. “He has room only for industrialists. Mehul Bhai, Nirav Bhai, Anil Bhai, Lalit Bhai, he never calls farmers and labourers ‘Bhai’,” Gandhi said. He was referring to Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi who are the key accused in the multi-billion dollar PNB fraud.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls next month and the Congress chief wants to capitalise on the anger of farmers against the incumbent BJP government. The state has witnessed multiple farmers protests in the last few months.

This is not the first time when Gandhi has accused the Prime Minister of neglecting farmers’ concerns by not responding to loan waiver demands. The Congress president has raised the loan waiver issue in the course of campaigning for past assembly elections too.

During an election rally in Karnataka, Gandhi said that the Prime Minister had waived off loans of 15 rich industrialists and questioned why he could not do the same for the farmers. However, the government rubbished the charge.