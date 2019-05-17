When Rahul Gandhi left audience in splits in parallel press conference with PM Modi | WATCH VIDEO

By: |
Published: May 17, 2019 6:29:24 PM

Rahul Gandhi complained to press that it had been soft on Prime Minister Modi. The Congress President said that the press asked all kind of questions to him but not one tough question from Modi.

rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi presser, rahul gandhi mocks pm, narendra modi, modi presser, modi presser live, rahul gandhi mocks modiCongress President Rahul Gandhi addressing a press conference in Delhi. (Congress/Twitter)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Balakot remarks in a recent interview. Addressing a press conference parallel to BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s joint press briefing on the last day campaigning for the Lok Sabha election, there were moments when Rahul left the audience in splits by mimicking the Prime Minister.

The Congress chief said that this election was fought on issues such as unemployment, Rafale, farmers and economy, but the Prime Minister did not respond to these issues. “Narendra Modi is telling the country that this is how I eat mangos, I cut my kurtas this way, and this is how I dress,” Gandhi said. He complained to press that it had been soft on Prime Minister Modi. The Congress President said that the press asked all kind of questions to him but not one tough question from Modi.

“You ask me hard questions. NYAY Yojna – from where the money will come, how will it be executed? But to the prime minister, ‘Sir how do you eat mangoes, how do you dress, from where you brought half-sleeve kurtas’ – you also bring some fairness,” Gandhi told the media. He further mocked the Prime Minister for his ‘cloud’ comments on Balakot strike.

Referring to the PM’s remarks, Gandhi mimicked and thumping the table in applause. “I was afraid. It is raining and I had the fear that the Prime Minister’s plane may disappear,” Rahul said mocking Modi’s comment where he said that clouds helped fighter planes escape Pakistan’s radars. This is the second time the Congress chief mocked the prime minister for the ‘cloud’ comment. Earlier in a rally, he had made similar comments and asked the Prime Minister: “Whenever it rains, do all aircraft disappear from the radar?”

Rahul Gandhi also taunted the Prime Minister for ‘accompanying’ Amit Shah in a press conference after five years. He said: “Since Prime Minister is doing a live press conference, let me ask him a question: Why did you not debate with me on Rafale? I had challenged you for a debate, tell the press why didn’t you debate?” He said that Congress successfully dismantled PM Modi’s clean image in the last five years.

 

 

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. When Rahul Gandhi left audience in splits in parallel press conference with PM Modi | WATCH VIDEO
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition