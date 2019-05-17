When Rahul Gandhi left audience in splits in parallel press conference with PM Modi | WATCH VIDEO

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Balakot remarks in a recent interview. Addressing a press conference parallel to BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint press briefing on the last day campaigning for the Lok Sabha election, there were moments when Rahul left the audience in splits by mimicking the Prime Minister. The Congress chief said that this election was fought on issues such as unemployment, Rafale, farmers and economy, but the Prime Minister did not respond to these issues. "Narendra Modi is telling the country that this is how I eat mangos, I cut my kurtas this way, and this is how I dress," Gandhi said. He complained to press that it had been soft on Prime Minister Modi. The Congress President said that the press asked all kind of questions to him but not one tough question from Modi. "You ask me hard questions. NYAY Yojna - from where the money will come, how will it be executed? But to the prime minister, 'Sir how do you eat mangoes, how do you dress, from where you brought half-sleeve kurtas' - you also bring some fairness," Gandhi told the media. He further mocked the Prime Minister for his 'cloud' comments on Balakot strike. LIVE: Congress President @RahulGandhi addresses media after his last rally for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. \u2014 Congress (@INCIndia) May 17, 2019 Referring to the PM's remarks, Gandhi mimicked and thumping the table in applause. "I was afraid. It is raining and I had the fear that the Prime Minister's plane may disappear," Rahul said mocking Modi's comment where he said that clouds helped fighter planes escape Pakistan's radars. This is the second time the Congress chief mocked the prime minister for the 'cloud' comment. Earlier in a rally, he had made similar comments and asked the Prime Minister: "Whenever it rains, do all aircraft disappear from the radar?" Rahul Gandhi also taunted the Prime Minister for 'accompanying' Amit Shah in a press conference after five years. He said: "Since Prime Minister is doing a live press conference, let me ask him a question: Why did you not debate with me on Rafale? I had challenged you for a debate, tell the press why didn't you debate?" He said that Congress successfully dismantled PM Modi's clean image in the last five years.