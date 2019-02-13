When Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi turned traffic cop to school motorists on road safety

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi donned the role of a traffic cop on Sunday in a bid to raise more awareness on road safety. During a campaign marking the National Road Safety Week, Bedi halted two-wheelers riding on a busy road in Puducherry and asked the two to wear helmets. The 69-year-old also slammed the Puducherry government, saying that Chief Minister V Narayanasamy is sabotaging the enforcement of road safety rules.

The Puducherry Governor also shared a video on Twitter that shows her stopping a man on a motorcycle with a woman and two children – the woman riding pillion with the girl while boy seated in front of the rider.

She tweeted: “When there’s no culture of wearing a helmet in Puducherry and its CM keeps stalling enforcement and every third day there’s a fatal accident, due to non wearing of a helmet, where does one begin? Give up or take it in one’s own hands as well, alongside challenging enforcement agencies?”

Bedi said to the man, “All four will fall.”

Bedi, who has been a former IPS officer in charge of traffic in the national capital, Delhi, walked on the busy road connecting Puducherry and Viluppuram. She stood in front of every motorist riding without a helmet. Bedi also directed a traffic policeman to “talk to them one by one”. Bedi could be heard saying “Where’s your helmet?” to each of the motorists on her way as they stopped on seeing the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on the road.

The Lieutenant Governor also caught an overstuffed auto-rickshaw and warned the driver and also asked one of auto’s passengers to get off.

As part of the The National Road Safety Week (February 4 – February 10), Bedi asked policemen to check on motorists and make sure that they follow traffic rules.

Kiran Bedi has been known to be strict follower of rules as a police officer. In her time, Bedi was often called “Crane Bedi”, a name she was bestowed with when she reportedly towed away the car of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1982.

Kiran Bedi, has been at war with the Puducherry government on several issues. V. Narayanasamy, the Chief minister of Puducherry and the Congress party have made alleged that she delayed clearance to welfare schemes, undermining the elected government in Puducherry. They have also criticised her for her weekly field visits.

Narayanasamy who has not been on good terms with Bedi had said in December 2018 that Kiran Bedi is a law-breaking lieutenant governor. He added that while he had no problems with Bedi meeting people, she had no power to issue any verbal orders.

In March 2017, Members of the ruling Congress party and opposition AIADMK attacked Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi in the Assembly for “disrespecting” the government, MLAs and delaying the development work and also put a demand that the Centre recall her.

Over the last two years, they have continued to demand that the Puducherry Lt Governor be recalled. In January 2019, the Congress and its allies staged protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding statehood for the Union Territory and also again asked the centre to recall Bedi calling her ‘BJP agent, negative minded and anti-developmental’.