When President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted in Malayalam

Ram Nath Kovind. (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind today tweeted in Malayalam about his engagements in Kerala. Kovind, who greeted the audience in Malayalam at the inauguration of “Festival on Democracy”, in a series of tweets in the mother tongue of Keralites highlighted some of the points of his address at the function.

He also expressed his happiness on his meeting with veteran communist leader K R Gowri, an official release said. The “Festival of Democracy” programme was held at the state assembly complex as part of the valedictory of diamond Jubilee celebration of the Kerala assembly.