When PM Narendra Modi made CMs of 13 BJP ruled states take a 12-point efficacy test

All chief ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled (BJP) states in the country gave a 12-point test on Sunday in a meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Each one of them gave presentations of 15 minutes on 12 points asked of them on initiatives taken by their governments in states, pro-poor initiatives, promotion of digital programmes among others, a Hindustan Times report revealed.

As per the report among others who were present at the meeting included BJP president Amit Shah, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, M Venkaiah Naidu and also Nitin Gadkari. During the presentation, chief ministers also gave presentations on models used by their governments on feedback from people on the efficacy of their schemes, which also included the ones sponsored by the Centre.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during the presentation that his government was taking the help of media to publicise welfare schemes undertaken by the Centre as well as the state government.

Elaborating about what transpired at the meeting, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said discussions were held on ways to empower the last man in the queue and the method to be taken to reach the poorest people of the country.

“We will all together make a new India in which the lives of poor, deprived, backward, farmers will be prosperous and happy (sic),” he tweeted later.

As the next set of Assembly polls come in later this year, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah are working on the organisational machinery for the 2019 general elections and their fate will also ride on the ability of the Centre and other BJP governments in states being able to deliver on their promises.

Recently, during his address to party leaders at the BJP national executive meeting, the prime minister had said that the country needs to take “long jump” in order to make rapid progress.

(With inputs from PTI)