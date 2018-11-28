When Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry fell for fake Sidhu Twitter handle calling Pakistan ‘second home’

While verified accounts of celebrities and politicians are closely monitored and controlled by their PR teams, there’s nothing stopping parody accounts from posting unverified information. Some parody accounts are even funnier and manage to garner greater interest than the original accounts. However, this is not the case with a fake Twitter account of cricketer-turned-commentator-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Not long ago, Pakistanis accorded a warm welcome to Sidhu on his tweet that read, “Leaving home to visit Pakistan. I’m very excited to see Imran Khan and I am very lucky that Imran Khan called me.[sic]”

Soon, the tweet started getting congratulatory messages and wishes from many. However, it did not take too long for alert netizens to realise that the post was from Sidhu’s parody account (@Navjot_S_Si).

It was all okay till then but even Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry (who is also known by the name of Fawad Hussain Chaudhry) fell for the fake Twitter handle.

On Saturday, Sidhu’s fake account thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Bajwa for the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor in a post and also added that Pakistan was his second home.

Today I have been invited by the Government of Pakistan On the occasion of opening the #KartarpurCorridor.

I am grateful 2Prime Minister Imran khan & Army chief.All Sikh community is thankful 2Pakistan.

Pakistan is my second home.

And I’ll definitely come on this happy occasion — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@Navjot_S_Si) November 25, 2018

“Today I have been invited by the Government of Pakistan On the occasion of opening the #KartarpurCorridor. I am grateful 2Prime Minister Imran khan & Army chief. All Sikh community is thankful 2Pakistan. Pakistan is my second home. And I’ll definitely come on this happy occasion,” read the tweet.

The tweet made rounds on the microblogging site and ended up on Chaudhry’s Twitter feed. Seeing nothing wrong in a supposedly harmless tweet, the Pakistani minister retweeted the parody account’s post.

Although the fake account was created in October 2018, Sidhu’s account has gained nearly 10K followers but so far has only posted 31 tweets.

Cm of Punjab @capt_amarinder and me coming pakistan on the #KartarpurBorderOpening ceremony .. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@Navjot_S_Si) November 26, 2018

Sidhu will be attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Border corridor in Pakistan on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Punjab minister crossed the Attari-Wagah border into Pakistan to attend the ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor, clarifying that no one from the Centre had objected to his visit.

Sidhu who currently serves as Minister of Local Government, Tourism, Cultural Affairs, Archives and Museums in Government of Punjab is visiting Pakistan a day after he skipped the foundation-laying ceremony on the Indian side, adding that he was not into any credit war.

He told News18 that the “full credit” of the decision to develop and open the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Corridor between the two neighbouring countries goes to “friend” and Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

This will erase enmity between the two nations, said Sidhu.

The foundation stone on the other side of the corridor will be laid by Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Wednesday. The corridor would function as the passage for Sikh pilgrims from India to worship Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan which was built to mark the site where the Sikhs first guru and founder of Sikhism – Guru Nanak Dev – lived for 18 years until his death in 1539.