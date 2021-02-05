When no issue with ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’, why get rattled by Rihanna, Greta: Congress

Farmers Protest: We are living in a global village. Why should we be afraid of any criticism whatsoever, just have an introspection, said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Congress party today came hard on the ruling BJP government saying that it should not fear any criticism. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that when nobody has a problem with some of our nationalists pleading ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’, then why was the government feeling rattled by Greta and Rihana. In a series of tweets, Chowdhury said, “Some of our nationalists pleaded in America that “Aab ki bar, Trump ki sarkar”, what did it mean? When we protested in chorus against the brutality on #GeorgeFloyd , nobody has questioned!!! But ..” He continued, “but when @rihanna and @GretaThunberg sought to express #Solidarity with the #Farmers of our country why are we getting so much rattled?”

He added, “We are living in a global village. Why should we be afraid of any criticism whatsoever, just have an introspection? You have all been grown up by the food produced by our #foodgivers. Better you should have expressed solidarity with those #IndianFarmers also.”

Chowdhury made the indirect reference to PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston, where the PM had echoed the punchline made by then US President Donald Trump who appealed to Indian diaspora using the slogan ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’.

Pop singer Rihana, climate activist Greta Thunberg, US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris and several other international personalities have come out in support of farmers who have been protesting against the three farm laws for the last 70 days.

Reacting to it, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement saying, “Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”

On the other hand, Delhi Police has already registered an FIR against unknown persons over a ‘toolkit’ tweeted by Greta Thunberg. Greta deleted the tweet later but till then, the toolkit was all over social media sites. The FIR has been registered on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred.