When Modi met Mamata: Here’s what West Bengal CM told PM in Kolkata

The West Bengal CM is against the citizenship act and has already announced that she will not implement the amended law in her state, claiming it to be ‘discriminatory’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been spearheading state-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Meeting between both the leaders happened at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. Soon after meeting PM Modi, Banerjee said that she told him that the TMC was against CAA, NPR and NRC. “We want that CAA and NRC should be withdrawn,” she said.

Moments later, TMC MP Derek O Brien put out a tweet saying that today’s meeting was government-to-government. “Let’s get this straight. Today’s meeting is govt-to-govt. And Trinamool doesn’t need certificates from anyone. We started this movement & now it is a people’s movement. How many processions have U walked in? How many protests have U led? Stop giving advice sitting on a sofa,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister is in Kolkata to take part in the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. This was the first time both the leaders met after the passage of the CAA. The West Bengal CM is against the citizenship act and has already announced that she will not implement the amended law in her state, claiming it to be ‘discriminatory’. Last week, she demanded the withdrawal of the act, which has also been opposed by several other states ruled by the Congress and CPI-M.

The Central government has, however, made it clear that it will not go back on the legislation even if all the opposition parties come together. Mamata Banerjee has organised several protests across the state against the CAA and NRC. Even on the day she met PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee participated in a protest organised by her party’s student wing — Trinamool Chhatra Parishad — against CAA and NRC.