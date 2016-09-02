When is the Narendra Modi interview on CNN News18, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage?

PM Narendra Modi spoke in an interview to Network 18’s Group Editor Rahul Joshi. According to the Prime Minister’s tweet and the channel promos, Modi will speak on a wide range of issues that include GST Bill, Dalit issues, UP Assembly elections and others. (Source: Reuters)

PM Narendra Modi’s interview to CNN News 18: After his first ever interview to a TV news channel since assuming the office as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s second interview will now be telecast on September 2. PM Modi spoke to Network 18’s Group Editor Rahul Joshi. According to the Prime Minister’s tweet and the channel promos, Modi will speak on a wide range of issues including India’s economic situation, NDA government’s stance on Dalit issues and agenda on Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held next year. PM Modi took to Twitter to write, “Spoke about a wide range of issues in an interview with @18RahulJoshi, which will be aired tonight at 9 PM.” Narendra Modi’s first interview as the PM was with Times Now’s Arnab Goswami which faced a lot of criticism for being too ‘soft’. According to the promos of the interview, Modi is heard speaking on the Dalit issue which has engulfed many parts of the country and also on the Indian economy and UP assembly elections scheduled next year. He is also heard to be speaking on his media relations and acknowledged that the media has had a big role in shaping his political career.

PM Modi points out that the vote bank and caste politics are damaging for the nation. In the exclusive interview to TV channel, CNN-News18 Narendra Modi said that elections are upcoming in five states including Uttar Pradesh. He said that BJP as a party will contest the elections based on development issues, focusing on farmers welfare, youth employment and other forms of social justice.

