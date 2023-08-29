'When Indira Gandhi went to moon...': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's fresh gaffe

Days after mixing up Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a fresh gaffe, said on Monday that former prime minister Indira Gandhi “went to the Moon”.

“When Indira Gandhi reached the Moon, she asked Rakesh (Sharma) how does Hindustan (India) looks from there. He replied ‘Sare jahaan se achcha’ (the best in the world),” Banerjee said.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) supremo was addressing a rally on the occasion of the foundation day anniversary of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the party’s student wing.

Videos of the Bengal CM’s latest goof-up were widely shared on X, the social network previously known as Twitter.

Mamata Banerjee on Chandrayaan-3

Last week, while congratulating the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the success of its ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission, the veteran leader said Indira Gandhi asked ‘Rakesh Roshan’ how India looks from the Moon.

Except, it was Rakesh Sharma, then a pilot with the Indian Air Force (IAF), and not director-actor Rakesh Roshan, the father of actor Hrithik Roshan. Also, Sharma did not go to the Moon; he flew to the then-Soviet Union’s Salyut 7 Orbital Station in the low Earth orbit, participating in a Soviet space mission.