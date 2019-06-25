‘When India’s soul was crushed’: PM Modi reminds Congress of Emergency in maiden address to Parliament after landslide win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today mocked the Congress in Parliament, saying the high-flying Congress got so engrossed in its own world of entitlement that it lost complete connect with its roots. Taking a dig at the grand old party which was limited to 52 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister said the higher the Congress goes, the more it will benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to remind the Congress party of the imposition of Emergency on this day in 1975 and said the blot on India’s soul will never be forgotten.

In his maiden speech in the Lok Sabha after coming back to power for the second term with a stunning mandate, the prime minister said: “A few people were constantly asking during the debate – Who did it? Who did it? I want to ask them, today is 25th June. Who imposed the Emergency? Who trampled over the spirit of the Constitution, gagged the media and bullied the judiciary? We can’t forget those dark days.”

Mocking the Congress, Modi said that its leaders have gone so high that they can’t see the reality on the ground.

He also slammed the grand old party for not once praising the great work carried out under former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said: “Did those in power from 2004 to 2014 ever talk about the good work of Atal ji? Did they ever speak about the good work of Narasimha Rao ji? In this Lok Sabha debate, the same people did not even speak of Manmohan Singh ji.”

Modi remembers Babasaheb Ambedkar

Today, when we talk about water resources, I remember Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. It was Babasaheb who worked diligently on waterways and irrigation: PM Modi

Congress’ functioning

Sardar Sarovar Dam was the brainchild of Sardar Patel. But, work on this Dam kept getting delayed. As Chief Minister of Gujarat, I had to embark on a fast for this project. After NDA took office, the pace of work increased significantly and it is benefiting many people: PM

75 years of India’s freedom

During the freedom struggle, brave women and men died for the nation. This led to Independence. Today, we have to live for the nation and build the India our freedom fighters dreamt of. I urge everyone to observe Gandhi 150 and 75 years of India’s freedom with great vigour, the Prime Minister said.