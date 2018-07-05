When Goa MLAs turned farmers for Facebook challenge

Revenue minister Rohan Khaunte have taken the challenge head-on and completed it. (Facebook)

A new challenge in the wake of understanding the hardships and problems of Indian farmers have been doing rounds on social media. The challenge in question is the brainchild of a 25-year-old sarpanch – Siddhesh Bhagat from Goa. The Aquem-Baixo Sarpanch’s challenge has caught on social media and has Goa’s legislators’ sweating in the fields to have a closer look at the work of farmers. The #farmingchallenge has got MLA’S planting and ploughing alongside the food providers of the country. This initiative is an attempt to bring awareness as to what all a farmer does to provide public with food. It is also a mode to make the country’s youth who is active on social media to know and take up modern farming as an occupation.

So far, Revenue minister Rohan Khaunte and Curtorim MLA Aleixo Regin have taken the challenge head-on and completed it. Agriculture minister Vijai Sardesai too stepped into the fields and was quoted as saying that his motive was to encourage the youth of goa to take up mechanised farming.

Sarpanch Sidhhesh Bhagat believes that this will act as a catalyst in bringing a change in the country’s poor farming scenario. Bhagat in a Facebook post talked about the importance of understanding farming by actually going into the field and experiencing it instead of sitting in air-conditioned offices. He further wrote that he has noted some key issues in the modern day farming and will put it on the agriculture minister’s table. He wants the government to promote the agriculture in order to bring a green revolution and nominated as well as urged various MLA’s to take up this challenge in their constituencies.

He invited Curtoim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo, whose video has gone viral on social media, to take up the challenge. Alexio further passed the challenge forward and since then, there are various MLAs’ photos and videos that have gone viral. These MLAs’ can be seen helping the farmers in the fields.

Bhagat calls in an attempt to change the state of farmers in the country. He wants the Goan assembly to march towards the farms as opposed to other states where farmers have to march towards the assembly.

Challenges regarding various issues on social media seem to be the new norm these days. The #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge given by cabinet minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had everyone from PM Narendra Modi to Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli posting their fitness videos on social media.