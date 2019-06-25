When democracy prevailed over authoritarianism: PM Modi, Amit Shah salute greats who resisted Emergency in 1975

By: |
Published: June 25, 2019 11:09:28 AM

"In 1975, on this day, democracy was murdered by the Congress party to remain in power. A grateful nation remembers thousands of unsung heroes from Bharatiya Jan Sangh and RSS, who led the anti-Emergency movement from the front" he tweeted.

emergency in india, narendra modi, indira gandhi emergency, emergency period, democracy, RSS, Bharatiya Jan Sangh, congress party, bjp, JP Nadda, emergency period, amit shah“India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India’s democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset,” he tweeted. (IE photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid homage to all “those greats” who resisted the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975 and said democracy had prevailed over authoritarianism.  “India salutes all those greats who fiercely and fearlessly resisted the Emergency. India’s democratic ethos successfully prevailed over an authoritarian mindset,” he tweeted.  BJP’s working President JP Nadda said in a tweet that the Emergency period was a “black blot”.

“In 1975, on this day, democracy was murdered by the Congress party to remain in power. A grateful nation remembers thousands of unsung heroes from Bharatiya Jan Sangh and RSS, who led the anti-Emergency movement from the front” he tweeted.

Also read: Watch: Telangana BJP MP threatens to behead Muslim youths stalking Adivasi girls 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to highlight how it was one of the darkest chapters in the history of the country. “The declaration of Emergency on June 25, 1975 and the incidents that followed, mark as one of the darkest chapters in India’s history. “On this day, we the people of India should always remember the importance of upholding the integrity of our institutions and the Constitution,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recalled how newspapers were shut and citizens of the country were deprived of their fundamental rights.  “Lakhs of patriots suffered to restablish democracy in the country. I salute all those soldiers,” he tweeted. Emergency was imposed in India from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. When democracy prevailed over authoritarianism: PM Modi, Amit Shah salute greats who resisted Emergency in 1975
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop