When adversaries smile! Modi, Mamata, Naidu, Kumaraswamy meet like close ‘buddies’; see pics

Highly critical of each other on public platforms, head of states are often seen meeting each other with grace. An example of this was seen on Sunday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on the sidelines of NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting. Just a day ago, the four chief ministers had gone to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office to meet and extend support to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently protesting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other ministers.

On the political front, Modi’s BJP is principal Opposition party to HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka. Vijayan’s CPI(M) is considered country’s Left, while Modi’s BJP is considered the far right. TMC leader Banerjee has been one of the leading figures trying to give shape to an anti-Modi grand alliance for 2019 General Elections. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu recently called off ties with Modi’s BJP on the issue of the Special Category Status for his state.

Even in the meeting, Naidu is said to have raised the issue of special category status for the state, a demand also made by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Banerjee extended her support to Naidu and requested the Centre “not to penalise the performing states”, news agency ANI reported.

On Saturday, Banerjee reached Kejriwal’s residence and termed the situation in Delhi as a “constitutional crisis.” “This is a constitutional crisis but there should never be such crisis due to which a government and the common people have to suffer,” he said.

“I wanted to meet Delhi Chief Minister but I was told, verbally and not even written, that permission will not be granted. Then four of us wrote to Lt Governor for an appointment but we were told that he (LG) is not even there. We waited so long but we were not allowed,” said Mamata.

Kumaraswamy also echoed Banerjee and called for the intervention of Prime Minister Modi in the matter. “We came here to show our support to Delhi Chief Minister. We demand that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi interferes in this issue and takes necessary steps to solve this problem,” he said.

However, meetings of political adversaries with smiles on their faces is not new. US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong UN, the two head of nations who were issuing threats of using a nuclear weapon on each other, recently met and even walked together.