When a Port Blair-bound GoAir flight with 167 people on board suffered a bird hit

Around 167 people on board, including crew are safe as per the airline’s information, the spokesperson said.

A Port Blair-bound GoAir flight with 167 people on board returned shortly after take off from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here today allegedly after the aircraft suffered a bird hit.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the plane made an emergency landing at around 8.57 am and all on board were safe.

According to the airline’s spokesperson, the GoAir flight G8 101 made “a precautionary turn around and returned to Kolkata post take off owing to the bird hit”.

As a standard operating measure, the pilot decided to return to Kolkata airport for an aircraft inspection as prescribed by the manufacturer’s manual, the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

“The flight has been cancelled for the day and will depart tomorrow. All passengers have been duly informed and cared for. GoAir regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers,” the statement said.

On the other hand, an AAI spokesperson said that the GoAir’s flight made an emergency landing at the NSCBI due to heavy engine vibration today morning.

