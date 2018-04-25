When a 5-foot-long royal snake found coiled up in air cooler in Delhi Assembly

A five-foot-long royal snake was rescued from the Delhi Assembly today. (PTI)

A five-foot-long royal snake was rescued from the Delhi Assembly today. According to NGO Wildlife SOS, this was the second royal snake to be rescued by its team from the Delhi Assembly this year. “The nearly five-foot-long snake was found coiled up in an air cooler outside the library block (of the Assembly) by the staff,” the NGO said in a statement.

It stated that a two-member team of snake rescuers promptly arrived on site to carry out the rescue operation and they carefully extricated the snake from the cooler and transferred it into a safe transport carrier.

The Assembly is located very close to Kamla Nehru Ridge, which is home to a variety of wildlife species mainly birds, reptiles, deer and antelopes, Wildlife SOS special projects manager Wasim Akram said.