Indians know how to reach Moon, Mars but failed to learn ways of road safety, laments Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh also expressed shock over the incidents during which people were seen making videos instead of saving road accident victims.

Use Whatsapp, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok to create awareness about road accidents, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh exhorted youths! Raising concern over why the state of road safety was lagging behind, Singh said that Indians have accomplished the mission to Moon and Mars but failed to learn ways of safety while reaching homes and offices. Singh has said that the need of the hour was to fight “terrorists” within oneself to tackle issues pertaining to road rage and safe driving, as per a PTI report.

Talking about the necessity and importance of creating awareness among masses, Singh said that today’s youth must utilize the social media platforms such as YouTube, Whatsapp, TikTok and Instagram to bring in a positive change in the mindset. Singh also expressed shock over the incidents during which people were seen making videos instead of saving road accident victims.

In November 2019, the central government released a report on ‘Road Accidents in India, 2018’. The report revealed that in 2018, there were 4,67,044 road accidents as compared to 2017 which saw 4,64,910. In 2018, 1,51,471 persons were killed and in 2017 the number was 1,47,913. In 2018, 30.2 per cent of total road accidents and 35.7 per cent of deaths took place on the national highways. The state highways accounted for 25.2 per cent of accidents and 26.8 per cent of deaths in 2018. Other roads saw 45 per cent of accidents and 38 per cent deaths respectively. National Highways comprise of 1.94 per cent of the total road network, state highways comprise of 2.97 per cent and other roads make 95.1 per cent.

Among the fatalities, the number of pedestrians was 15 per cent, the number of cyclists was 2.4 per cent, the number of two-wheelers was 36.5 per cent. In 2018, 69.6 per cent of road accident victims belonged to the age group of 18 – 45. While the number of males out of total accident deaths was 86 per cent, females were around 14 per cent. Several factors such as road environment, human error, vehicular condition were identified as reasons for the road accidents