WhatsApp working on Status Archive feature for Android users: Details

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform, is reportedly working on a new feature called “Status Archive”- a move that may excite many WhatsApp users. The new feature aims to improve the user experience by allowing users to save and store their WhatsApp Status updates for future reference. The feature was first spotted by WaBetaInfo that claims the feature is visible to WhatsApp Business account users who’ve downloaded the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp Status, similar to Instagram Stories, enables users to share photos, videos, and text-based updates that disappear after 24 hours. However, with the upcoming Status Archive feature, users will have the option to preserve these ephemeral Status updates for a longer duration.

How will the Status archive feature work? WaBetaInfo explains that user will be notified by a banner available within the Status tab when the feature is available for them. Once the feature arrives, the Status updates will be archived on user’s device after 24 hours. WhatsApp will also give users the ability to manage their archive preferences and see the archive directly from the menu within the Status tab. The archive is always private so only the business can see their archived status updates. These status updates will be kept on the device for up to 30 days and can be used to create ads for Facebook and Instagram or sharing the status updates until they expire in the archive.

WaBetaInfo, platform that tracks all the WhatsApp-related developments, believes that this feature can help businesses improve by reposting a status from their archive and share the same status with their customers again.

The archived Status updates will be accessible through a dedicated section within the Status section of the WhatsApp interface. The feature is rolling out to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp Business beta with more people set to receive it over the coming weeks.