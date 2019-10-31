Whatsapp surveillance: Govt must be held accountable for allowing secret spying on Indians, says Congress

At least two dozen academics, Dalit activists and journalists were alerted by WhatsApp that their phones had been under surveillance for a two-week period until May 2019. (Reuters)

The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the central government and said it should be held accountable for allowing “secret spying on Indians”. It further said that the right to privacy was blatantly attacked under the current dispensation. “Right to privacy is being blatantly attacked under the BJP rule. When they failed to pass laws to snoop on citizens, the next step was to allow secret spying on Indians. The government must be held accountable for its actions,” the Congress said in a tweet.

Right to privacy is being blatantly attacked under BJP rule. When they failed to pass laws to snoop on citizens, the next step was to allow secret spying on Indians. The govt. must be held accountable for its actions. https://t.co/koxymQRMy9 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2019

The statement comes after it was reported that journalists and human rights activists in India had been targets of surveillance by operators using Israeli spyware Pegasus. According to a report in The Indian Express, at least two dozen academics, Dalit activists and journalists were alerted by WhatsApp that their phones had been under surveillance for a two-week period until May 2019.

Reacting to the report, Minister for Communications and Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government was concerned at the breach of privacy of citizens on the messaging platform Whatsapp. He said that the government has asked WhatsApp to explain the kind of breach and what the tech firm was doing to safeguard the privacy of millions of citizens.

The minister said that the government was committed to protecting the privacy of all Indian citizens. “Government agencies have a well-established protocol for the interception, which includes sanction and supervision from highly ranked officials in central and state governments, for clearly stated reasons in the national interest,” he added.

Prasad also hit out at the opposition for trying to make it a political issue. He said: “Those trying to make political capital out of it need to be gently reminded about the bugging incident in the office of the then eminent Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee during UPA regime. Also a gentle reminder of the spying over the then Army Chief Gen VK Singh. These are instances of breach of privacy of highly reputed individuals, for personal whims and fancies of a family.”