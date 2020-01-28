WhatsApp still banned, only JioChat functioning in J&K

The service thus far is only used by Jio users. Bharti, Vodafone Idea and other operators don’t have any such chat application.

The government may have restored mobile and internet services in Jammu & Kashmir but popular messaging app WhatsApp will still not work there. According to the whitelisted sites released by the government, JioChat, a messaging app of Reliance Jio, will be the only such platform which will function in the state.

While chats on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, which means breaking into them and monitoring them is not possible, the same is not on JioChat as such services by licensed telecom operators need to have the provision for legal interception.

Though JioChat app can be downloaded by subscribers of other telecom services like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, in actual practice such instances are rare.

