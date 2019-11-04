WhatsApp snooping: IT ministry may seek more clarifications from social media giant

Apart from the May communication, WhatsApp had again written in September that 121 users in India were targets of a cyberattack.

The Ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) is likely to seek more clarifications from WhatsApp regarding the snooping attack as it studies the reply submitted by the Facebook-owned platform. Sources said WhatsApp replied on Saturday to the MeitY notice issued on Thursday, highlighting its response to the cyberattack.

Along with its reply, it has also attached copies of its earlier communication with the government about users in India being targeted by a cyberattack. Apart from the May communication, WhatsApp had again written in September that 121 users in India were targets of a cyberattack.

Government sources, however, said the communication was sent to CERT.in, the cybersecurity arm of MeitY to deal with phishing and hacking attacks, and the content was ‘very technical’.

The sources further said the information provided was not complete and pointed out that during the recent meetings of the company’s top bosses with senior ministers, the issue was not discussed. “They did discuss about the payments service and the issue of traceability was also deliberated upon but nobody brought about the point of cyberattack,” a source in MeitY said.

Will Cathcart, global head, WhatsApp, and Nick Clegg, vice-president of global affairs and communications, Facebook, met top ministers such as home minister Amit Shah and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the past few months.

WhatsApp had last week revealed that Indian users, including journalists and rights activists were impacted by a cyberattack, which was led by unnamed operators through a spyware called Pegasus made by Israeli company NSO Group. Globally, 1,400 people were impacted by the attack, which came to light in May. WhatsApp has said the spyware exploited its video calling system in order to send malware to the mobile devices of a number of WhatsApp users. The nature of the attack did not require targeted users to answer the calls they received.

WhatsApp has recently filed a complaint at a US court that attributes the attack to NSO Group and its parent company Q Cyber Technologies.