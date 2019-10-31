WhatsApp espionage case: Left asks PM Modi to come clean on snooping by Israeli firm, seeks probe

WhatsApp has claimed that NSO tried to target at least 1400 devices with a malicious software to gather information. (Photo: Reuters)

WhatsApp espionage case: Following reports of an Israeli firm using Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp to snoop on Indian journalists, human rights activists, and academia, the Left has cornered the Centre demanding an explanation on its stand over the matter. The lid came off the alleged cyber-espionage case after WhatsApp filed a petition in a California federal court suing the Israeli firm NSO.

WhatsApp has claimed that NSO tried to target at least 1400 devices with a malicious software to gather information. According to The Indian Express, a dozen journalists, Dalit activists, lawyers and academics in India were alerted by WhatsApp regarding their smartphones being on surveillance for at least two weeks till May 2019.

Describing it as an ‘atrocious act’ by Israeli agencies, senior CPI leader D Raja asked the Modi government to come out clean on the issue.

“Government of India, which claims to have better relations with Israel, should explain. Prime Minister Modi should explain. Home Minister Amit Shah, who talks so loudly about national security, should now explain…this is a breach of national security,” Raja told Times Now.

WhatsApp, which is used by nearly 1.5 billion across the world, had in May asked users to upgrade the app to plug a security loophole.

“A user would receive what appeared to be a video call, but this was not a normal call. After the phone rang, the attacker secretly transmitted malicious code in an effort to infect the victim’s phone with spyware. The person did not even have to answer the call,” a top WhatsApp official said while explaining how the malware was injected into the ‘target’s’ phone.

The Israeli firm NSO was in news for its spyware – Pegasus – which can allegedly access camera, data and other major equipments of a smartphone.