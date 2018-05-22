WhatsApp shocker! Admin attacked with sharp weapon after he removed member from group

The incident occurred at a mess on May 17 night on the Ahmednagar-Manmad road, police said. (AP)

The “admin” of a group on the popular messaging platform WhatsApp was assaulted at the behest of a member who was incensed by his removal from the group, police said. Ahmednagar-based Chaitanya Shivaji Bhor, 18, was attacked by three persons with a sharp weapon, a senior police official told PTI. The incident occurred at a mess on May 17 night on the Ahmednagar-Manmad road, police said. Chaitanya, a student of the agriculture college at Ahmednagar, had created the group having college students as members. Bhor recently removed one Sachin Gadakh from the group as the latter had left the college, police said.

Gadakh was angry and decided to avenge the “insult”, police said. On May 17, Sachin’s friend Amol Gadakh and two others went to the eatery where Bhor had his meals and assaulted him. Amol attacked Bhor with a sharp weapon on his stomach, mouth and back, police said. Bhor, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, was taken a nearby hospital and was later shifted to Pune, police said.

The assailants, who hail from Sonai village in Nevasa tehsil, fled from the spot. After a complaint filed by Bhor, an offence under section 307 of IPC and Arms Act was registered against Sachin Gadakh, Amol Gadakh and two others, Vinod Chavan, Senior Police Inspector of MIDC police station in Ahmednagar, said.