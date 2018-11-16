WhatsApp group administrator held in UP’s Baghpat over ‘anti-national’ messages

By: | Published: November 16, 2018 10:49 AM

The Baghpat police arrested a man over alleged “anti-national messages” posted on a WhatsApp group of which he was the administrator.

whatsapp arrest, whatsapp arrest in india, whatsapp group admin arrested, police arrest whatsapp adminDeepak Bamnauli, who registered the complaint with the police, said he met Baghpat SP Shailesh Pandey after going through objectionable posts on the WhatsApp group.

The Baghpat police in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday arrested a man over alleged “anti-national messages” posted on a WhatsApp group of which he was the administrator. The FIR against Naeem was registered following a complaint filed by a member of the Hindu Jagran Manch’s district unit, at Doghat police station.

As per police, the 25-year old had added close to 30 Muslim youths from Baghpat in the WhatsApp group, which also had a few “Pakistan-based” numbers. Police told The Indian Express that messages “disrespecting the national flag and symbol were being created and shared on the group”.

Deepak Bamnauli, who registered the complaint with the police, said he met Baghpat SP Shailesh Pandey after going through objectionable posts on the WhatsApp group. During the meeting, Bamnauli urged the police officer to investigate the issue as regular posts were creating resentment in the Hindu community in Baghpat. Pandey then asked Doghat police to lodge the FIR, after which Naeem was arrested. The accused runs a Jan Sewa Kendra in Palda village.

“Naeem was arrested from his residence under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, as well as Section 66 of the IT (Amendment) Act,” Chitwan Kumar, in-charge of Doghat police station told the paper.

Earlier in June, two persons were held in Jharkhand by Palamu police for allegedly distributing objectionable messages against a particular community, after a complaint by the group administrator. The two were nabbed after a complaint was filed at Panki police station.

The two persons were held on charges of spreading enmity between two communities and spreading false messages under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), apart from relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, police had said.

