WhatsApp forwarded message lands ‘default admin’ in jail

Junaid Khan is a BSc student and was arrested on February 14 earlier this year. (Reuters)

Ever imagined a WhatsApp forward message could land someone in jail? Well, if not then think again because an incident on the same lines has landed a 21-year-old youth in jail. Junaid Khan, a resident of Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh is in jail for the last five months for over a WhatsApp message forwarded by someone else on a group. Junaid Khan was arrested for being the admin of the group. The police told Times Of India that they took action on the evidence they had then. He is a BSc student and was arrested on February 14 earlier this year.

Khan was arrested under the IT Act and IPC Section 124A (sedition). The 21-year-old’s family argues that the 21-year-old was not even the original admin of the group, according to a report by Times of India. The alleged ‘objectionable’ message was sent by a person named ‘Irfan’, following which few locals had registered a case against him and the admin at Talen station.

Police told TOI that Khan was the group admin when the case came to their notice. However, his family argues that Khan was a member of the group but not the admin. When the matter came into light, Khan was in Ratlam of MP, the family added. “It was then the admin left the group and another member became the admin by default. But he, too, quit. Khan became the admin by default but he was not the admin when the post was shared,” his cousin, Farukh Khan said.

Farukh added that Khan missed his exams as the court denied him bail because the 21-year-old was arrested for sedition. Farukh also claimed that they tried talking on CM helpline and to senior police officers but no one listened to them, TOI reported.

However, when talked to Yuvraj Singh Chouhan, the investigative officer in Khan’s case, he said, “Junaid’s family members did not say this when he was arrested. Now, after the challan has been put up in court, they say he was the ‘default admin’.”

He added, that Irfan too was arrested when the matter came to light, however, it was Khan who was the admin of the group. There was no proper evidence that during the time when the ‘objectionable’ message was forwarded Irfan was the admin and not Khan.

Simala Prasad, Rajgarh superintendent of police said that they are verifying that whether other members were also the admins of the same group, according to TOI report.