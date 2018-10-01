WhatsApp chat turns fatal for married man, teen friend in Secunderabad; here’s what happened

Shiva Kumar, who is an electrician, had married Lahari last month.

A 27-year-old married man and his 19-year-old female friend, who reportedly used to chat excessively on WhatsApp, committed suicide in Maredpally area of Secunderabad on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Shiva Kumar and Venella, news agency IANS reported. The reason behind Kumar taking the extreme step has been attributed to his wife chiding him for frequently chatting with the girl. Kumar’s wife also warned him of telling elders of the family about his alleged affair.

Shiva Kumar ended his life by hanging himself when he was alone in his house, according to an official at Maredpally police station. Venella, unable to bear with the loss of Kumar, consumed acid. She succumbed at the government-run Gandhi Hospital on Sunday, police were quoted as saying by IANS.

Kumar, who is an electrician, had married Lahari last month. However, he was in touch with his childhood friend over the phone. Lahari had repeatedly asked her husband to stop chatting with Venella. After learning about Shiva Kumar’s suicide, Venella slipped into depression. With even locals blaming her for his death, she consumed acid and succumbed while undergoing treatment, as per IANS report.