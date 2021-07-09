WhatsApp backs down, tells Delhi High Court that it won’t compel users to accept new privacy policy

Earlier, WhatsApp had said that users will have to accept the new privacy policy if they wish to use all the features of the app.

Messaging app WhatsApp has submitted before the Delhi High Court that it would not compel users to opt for its new privacy policy, which it has put on hold for now, till the data protection bill comes into force.

The stand by the Facebook-owned messaging platform comes in sharp contrast to its earlier statements, wherein it clarified before a bench of Chief justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh that it would not limit the functionality for users who are not opting for a new privacy policy.

Appearing for WhatsApp, Advocate Harish Salve said that it has voluntarily agreed to put the new privacy policy on hold. He said that the company will not compel people to accept it.

He added that the messaging app, however, would continue to display the update to its users.

The Delhi High Court was hearing an appeal by Facebook and its firm WhatsApp against the single-judge order refusing to stop the Competition Commission of India order directing a probe into WhatsApp’s new privacy policy.

Earlier, WhatsApp had said that users will have to accept the new privacy policy if they wish to use all the features of the app. It had said that those refusing to accept the policy would be reminded for some time and if they still don’t accept, they won’t be able to use the app and its primary functions like messaging and calls.

WhatsApp had faced intense backlash from users who feared violation of their privacy and alleged that their data will be shared with Facebook.