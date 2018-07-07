Whatsapp arrest: Out on bail, ‘group admin’ says he was framed

One of the two accused Rashid said that he is innocent and wasn’t even part of the alleged WhatsApp group. (IE)

Two men who were arrested for posting ‘provocative’ messages on the WhatsApp group called “4G Kairana” have been released on bail. The two men identified as Rashid (22) and Ansar (20) were released three days after their arrest. Both of them are residents of Alhkala locality of Kairana in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district. As per a report in The Indian Express, the police were informed about the group through a source.

The group posted objectionable images for the purpose of spreading communal hatred with religious flags of one community on places of worship of another community. A total of eight images were posted last week. The pictures were edited and had November 11, 2016, as the date. Some of the pictures were images of holy books being set on fire. The aim of the act was alleged to incite communal hatred.

One of the two accused Rashid said that he is innocent and wasn’t even part of the alleged WhatsApp group. He claimed to have discarded the phone number two years ago. He further told that he got the 3G connection just 2 months ago in order to click pictures of his orchids as someone was cutting their trees. He wanted to catch the culprit by clicking pictures and showing them to the police. Rashid has studied till Class 9 in an Islamic school. His family’s livelihood depends on agriculture.

The police, as per reports, have confiscated his phone, a Nokia 7582 which he bought earlier this year. The phone has been sent to Shamli Surveillance centre and the report is awaited. The phone number as claimed by Rashid was discarded around the same time the pictures are dated too.

Cases of spreading communal hatred through WhatsApp groups and messages have become very prevalent nowadays. Another man called Shamshad who is a labourer and was also responsible for posting the image is being looked for. Rashid also held him responsible for framing him as they had a fight a few days ago. These three men along with an unidentified man have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.