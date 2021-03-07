  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘What’s wrong with West Bengal becoming Kashmir’: Omar Abdullah counters Suvendu Adhikari

March 7, 2021 5:42 PM

"If they (Trinamool Congress) come back to power, West Bengal will become Kashmir," Adhikari said during his speech at Muchipara, Behala on Saturday.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday countered BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari for saying that if the TMC comes back to power again then West Bengal would turn into Kashmir. “If they (Trinamool Congress) come back to power, West Bengal will become Kashmir,” Adhikari said during his speech at Muchipara, Behala on Saturday.

Reacting to this, Abdullah said what was wrong in Bengal becoming Kashmir as the BJP now says that J&K has become ‘paradise’ now. “But according to you BJP wallas Kashmir has become paradise after August 2019 so what’s wrong with West Bengal becoming Kashmir? Anyway, Bengalis love Kashmir & visit us in large numbers so we forgive you your stupid, tasteless comment,” the NC leader said.

Omar Abdullah’s remarks were aimed at the saffron party leaders who say that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved after abolition of Article 370. On 5 August 2019, the Centre had scrapped special status granted to J&K under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

Last December, the state administration successfully conducted District Development Council elections, which the Centre considered a big ‘achievement’.

In the election held for 280 seats, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 75 seats while NC won 67 seats, PDP bagged 27 and Congress 26.

