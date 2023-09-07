scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

What’s in a name? India’s shift to Bharat could cost nation whopping Rs 14,000 crore, says estimate

There are speculations that the Special Session of Parliament called by the government later this month may discuss or table the proposal of changing India’s name to Bharat for all official purposes.

Written by Breaking News Desk
Updated:
India, India news, India latest news, name change, Bharat, Bharat news, Narendra Modi, BJP, NDA govt, constitution of India, India to bharat, country name change
Renaming exercises have always been a costly affair. Uttar Pradesh government spent over Rs 300 crore when it renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj. (PTI photo)

The G20 dinner invites sent out by President Droupadi Murmu calling herself ‘President of Bharat’ have sparked an intense buzz around the Narendra Modi government changing India’s name to Bharat. Several reports have surfaced that the government has been using ‘Prime Minister of Bharat’ in official notes while Modi visited Greece last month. The identity cards of the officials working at the G20 summit also say ‘Bharat’.

Also Read

While the speculations are rife and there is no official confirmation or denial so far, a latest report says that the decision of going Bharat from India would cost a huge sum for the national exchequer. According to a report by the Outlook, the cost of ‘India to Bharat’ transition would cost a staggering Rs 14,304 crore. The report said the calculations were based on the model devised by IP lawyer Darren Olivier.

The South Africa-based legal expert had come up with the model while calculating the cost of Swaziland’s 2018 decision to change its name to Eswatini. Oliver had said that the cost of changing the country’s name is very similar to a corporate giant’s rebranding exercise. According to Oliver, the average marketing budget of any big company is roughly around 6 per cent of the total revenue.

Also Read

However, in case a company goes for a rebranding exercise, it would cost around 10 per cent of the overall marketing budget of the company. According to the 2018 estimate, Oliver had said that the Swaziland to Eswatini renaming exercise would have cost $60 million.

Also Read

The Outlook report applied the same formula to India. Taking India’s 2023 fiscal revenue receipts (Rs 23.84 lakh crore) into consideration, the Outlook report said that if the Oliver formula is applied, then the cost of renaming India to Bharat would come to a whopping Rs 14,304 crore.

There are speculations that the Special Session of Parliament called by the government later this month may discuss or table the proposal of changing India’s name to Bharat for all official purposes.

More Stories on
Narendra Modi

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 11:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS