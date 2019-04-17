What’s in a name: Dilip Kumar, Manager Chaurasiya file nominations for Lok Sabha election in Delhi

By: | Published: April 17, 2019 3:52 PM

Twelve candidates, 10 from "unrecognised parties" and two Independents, submitted their papers on Tuesday, the first day of nomination submission.

Dilip Kumar, Manager Chaurasiya, Lok Sabha polls, Lok Sabha polls 2019, South Delhi constituency, Badarpur Border, chandini chowkAccording to the affidavit submitted on Tuesday, Dilip Kumar is the son of one Ram Iqbal and is the resident of Molerband Extension area near Badarpur Border. (Representational image)

Dilip Kumar and Manager Chaurasiya are among the candidates who have filed their nominations for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. According to the affidavit submitted on Tuesday, Dilip Kumar is the son of one Ram Iqbal and is the resident of Molerband Extension area near Badarpur Border. This 44-year-old namesake of the famed Bollywood actor has thrown his hat in the ring for the South Delhi constituency.

Twelve candidates, 10 from “unrecognised parties” and two Independents, submitted their papers on Tuesday, the first day of nomination submission. Kumar has filed his nomination for Sanatan Sanskriti Raksha Dal, while another candidate Sugreev (50), is trying his luck as an Independent from the East Delhi constituency. Sugreev is the name of one of the legendry characters in the epic Ramayana.

 The nominations also include a quirky name, one Manager Chaurasiya, who will fight North East constituency on a ticket from Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) party. Delhi, which has seven parliamentary constituencies, will vote on May 12.

The seven constituencies are — New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, East Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk. Of the 12 nominations received so far, three each were received for East Delhi and New Delhi seats, two each for Chandni Chowk and West Delhi and one each for North East Delhi and South Delhi constituencies.

