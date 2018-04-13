What’s current status of Taj Mahal minaret which was damaged due to storm, heavy rains?

The 17th Century mausoleum is one of the world’s most popular tourist attractions.

Maintenance and repair work has started at Taj Mahal and other monuments here which were damaged in Wednesday’s storm and heavy rains, officials of the Archaological Survey of India said.

A brass finial, a minaret, some black marble pieces, in addition to scores of trees were damaged in the Taj Mahal. Minor damages were reported in the Agra Fort, Sikandra and Fatehpur Sikri, Bhuvan Vikram, superintending archaeologist, told PTI.

Our men are working on it and the condition has been reviewed to take appropriate measures, he said.

Meanwhile, the annual 363 rd Urs of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan began today.