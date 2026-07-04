After a video showing bundles of examination papers and answer sheets lying in rainwater on a waterlogged street in Bihar’s Buxar district was widely shared earlier this week, district officials acknowledged that the papers had got wet but maintained that they were safe and that the exams were conducted as scheduled.

Speaking to IANS, Buxar Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Avinash Kumar said the administration took cognisance of media reports after heavy rain two days ago. “We immediately took note of this and enquired about it,” Kumar said, adding that officials of the Education Department were asked for details.

Kumar said the administration was informed that the examination papers had been submerged in water, but were safe.

He added that the Bihar examination authorities were also contacted and that the administration had now received information that the papers were safe and students were appearing for the examinations.

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However, Kumar flagged lapses in preparedness. He said weather forecasts had already indicated rain till June 30 and arrangements should have been made accordingly.

“There is a lot of negligence by officials of the Education Department,” he said, adding that the district administration was taking the matter seriously and strict action should be taken if such negligence is repeated.

What the viral video showed

The video showed bundles of exam papers and answer sheets inside a waterlogged premises, with people trying to remove them. Several social media posts claimed that Class 9, 10 and 12 question papers were found floating in water in Buxar.

The Buxar district education department had earlier said the visuals were recorded while the papers were being distributed to schools during sudden rainfall. It rejected allegations of negligence and said the quarterly examinations were conducted as scheduled.

According to the department, question papers and answer booklets for the July 2026 quarterly examinations had reached the district by June 27.

Since M.P. High School in Buxar was designated as a centre for the police constable recruitment examination on June 28, the examination material was shifted to Rajkiya Buniyadi Vidyalaya, Buxar, as a precautionary measure.

Schools across the district began collecting question papers and answer sheets on June 30. Officials said the packets were being sorted and loaded into vehicles when heavy rain began unexpectedly.

The department maintained that all packets, including question papers and answer sheets, were safely transported to the respective schools and that there was no disruption in the examination process.

It also said claims that sealed bundles of quarterly exam papers were found floating in rainwater were “factually incorrect”.