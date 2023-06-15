scorecardresearch
What will the next cyclone be named? As Biparjoy swirls in Arabian Sea, this is what India has suggested – Check full list here

Written by Shipra Parashar
Updated:
Cyclonic storm
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that cyclone Biparjoy is around 180 km away from Jakhau port and is moving north-northeastwards towards Saurashtra and Kutch coast. 

The name ‘Biporjoy’ was given by Bangladesh and is a Bangla name that means ‘disaster’. According to the decree issued by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the next tropical storm in the region will be named ‘Tej’ – a name suggested by India, followed by ‘Hamoon’ and ‘Midhili’ which are suggested by Iran and Maldives respectively.

The meteorologists believe that the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) – Biparjoy – can cause severe damage to small structures like thatched houses and uproot trees. 

What will be the name of the next cyclone? 

Here is the list of name of upcoming cyclones that will be assigned by member countries:

  • Biparjoy- Bangladesh
  • Tej- India
  • Hamoon- Iran
  • Midhili- Maldives
  • Michaung- Myanmar
  • Remal- Oman
  • Asna- Pakistan
  • Dana- Qatar
  • Fengal- Saudi Arabia
  • Shakhti- Sri Lanka
  • Montha- Myanmar
  • Senyar- United Arab Emirates
  • Ditwah- Yemen

How are tropical cyclones named?

The practice of naming the cyclones was started in order to ensure quick identification of warning messages. The World Meteorological Organisation/United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (WMO/ESCAP) Panel on Tropical Cyclones (PTC) is responsible for naming cyclones. 

Also Read

Earlier, the storms were named arbitrarily, however, the meteorologists later decided to identify these cyclones using names from a list arranged alphabetically. 

For the Atlantic and in the Southern Hemisphere (Indian Ocean and South Pacific), a panel of 13 countries choose names that are politically and religiously neutral for the cyclones in the region. The sequence for naming the cyclone in the region is as follows –  first it will be Bangladesh, followed by India, Iran, Maldives and finally Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. 

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 12:56 IST

