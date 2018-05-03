What was my fault? In hospital, 7-year-old boy wonders why stone-pelters attacked him

The attack resulted in a head injury to 7-year-old class 2 student who was inside the bus.

In a cowardly act, some stone-pelters on Wednesday targeted a school bus in militant-infested Shopian district of South Kashmir. The attack resulted in a head injury to 7-year-old class 2 student who was inside the bus. The attack on the school bus triggered angry reactions from the chief minister, political leaders as well as separatists.

As per a report by Greater Kashmir, the student, upon gaining consciousness, seemed shocked and wondered what his fault was and why he was targeted by the stone pelters. He further asked his father why he was in a hospital and not in school, a report in Rising Kashmir said.

The 7-year-old boy, identified as Rehan Gorsai, said that as the stone hit him, he thought something heavy fell on my head. “Then, one of the female school teachers in the bus took me in her lap and put a towel on my head. I do not know what happened to me later,” Gorsi told Rising Kashmir at SMHS hospital.

As per the police, the stone pelters attacked the bus in Kashmir’s Zavooora area. The student was soon referred to SMHS Hospital where doctors attending on him stated his condition to be stable.

As many as 35 students were inside the bus at the time of the attack.

The incident evoked sharp reactions from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who said perpetrators of this senseless and cowardly will be taken to task soon. “Shocked and angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless and cowardly act will be brought to justice,” she tweeted. From opposition National Conference, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed the stone pelters and said that the attack deserves unquivocal condemnation.

“How does pelting stones on school children or tourist buses help advance the agenda of these stone pelters? These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation & this tweet is mine,” Abdullah wrote.

From administration, Director General of Police S P Vaid condemned the attack. “Complete madness how stone pelters are targeting young school children. These criminals will face the law,” he said.

National Conference spokesman Junaid Mattu also condemned the incident and took a dig at separatists, saying “One would expect (Syed Ali Shah) Geelani and Mirwaiz (Umer Farooq) to take a conscientious call and condemn stone pelting incident.”

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also condemning the incident and termed the stone-pelting as an act of hooliganism. “The stone-throwing incident in Shopian on a school bus is quite disturbing and one fails to understand why a school bus carrying children was targeted,” he said in a statement.

The Opposition Congress also reacted on the issue and termed the situation as “very serious”. Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said the “experiment” of the BJP joining hands with the PDP to form a government had “completely failed”.